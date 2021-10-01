Family of Columbia native reacts to sentencing after Marine daughter struck, killed

First Lieutenant Justice Stewart was hit by a car while jogging on June 27.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — 25-year-old Justice Stewart was a First Lieutenant in the Marines. She graduated from Richland Northeast High School and then Spelman College.

Her mom, Tia Jones, described Justice as unique. "She was one of a kind. She was one who would literally take off her shirt and give it to someone who needed it."

Her dad, Woody Jones, says, "When you talk about Justice, Justice could fill this room, with her presence."

On June 27th, Stewart was out jogging when she was hit by a car in North Carolina.

Authorities say Stewart died on impact.

"When we heard about what had happened, it sucked the air right out of us," Stewart's father said.

Police say the driver hit Justice at 9:46 p.m. while travelling along North Carolina Highway 50 in Pender County. The driver was William Keith Genens.

Tia Jones, who's also the assistant principal at Catawba Trail Elementary, says she'll never forget the moment she looked Genens in the eye in court this week.

"Hearing his voice, hearing him make an attempt at apologizing, making an attempt at apologizing was just very challenging," Stewart's mother said. "Just to be in his presence and to know what he did, was like, my baby is not here because of your actions."

Mr. Jones says he's still coming to terms with his daughter's death. "I don't know what type of malice that takes for someone to do something like that and be ok with it."

According to New Hanover and Pender County District Attorney Ben David, the driver pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving. He was sentenced to 120 days in jail and 60 months of probation.

Mrs. Jones says, "It was just seemed to be unreal that our child can be gone, he can still be here, and he's getting a few months in jail and probation."

The family say the sentence was a devastating blow.

Now, two months after Stewart's death, Mr. Jones says, "I think about Justice, I think about her as a servant leader. That's the greatest sacrifice for others because she's sacrificing her life."

Her family is simply trying to get through each and every day. "Every time I walk in the front door, I see that original cover I took off her head when she was lying in state, said Mr. Jones.

Justice's memory, however, will always live on. Her pictures don the walls in her family home and her poetry will never be forgotten.

On October 30 at 12 p.m., there will be a tree planting ceremony in Justice's memory at Richland Northeast High School.

There will also be a walk/run marathon on Sunday, March 27th at 2 p.m. Registration for the event opens next week.