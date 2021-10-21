Juvenile guards wanted: Must endure long shifts, violence

South Carolina’s Office of Juvenile Justice has 232 corrections officer vacancies - more than they have officers. They say no one is applying.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Looking for work in South Carolina? Juvenile Justice corrections officers get $35,000 a year to start, but the shifts are grueling and violence is an ever-present danger.

Eden Hendrick just took over South Carolina’s Office of Juvenile Justice. She told lawmakers that she has 232 corrections officer vacancies - more than she has officers. She says no one is applying.