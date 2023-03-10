Juvenile kills grandfather, injures grandmother, Cayce Police say

Officials say no motive has been determined and the investigation is ongoing.

CAYCE, S.C. — A juvenile shot and killed his grandfather and injured his grandmother in Cayce on Friday afternoon, according to the Cayce Police Department.

Cayce Police said they responded to a call reporting shots fired inside a home on Sunnyside Drive around 3 p.m.

The juvenile shot and killed his grandfather and shot at his grandmother, according to police. While the grandmother was not struck by the gunfire, she was injured by the juvenile and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at an area hospital, according to officials.

The juvenile suspect was arrested and is charged with murder, attempted murder, and the use of a weapon during a violent crime.

