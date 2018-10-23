Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A juvenile is in custody after fleeing from Richland County deputies — first in a car, then on foot.

Deputies say the suspect driving a car reported as stolen refused to stop for blue light a sirens on the 800 block of St. Andrews Road Tuesday. After a short time, the suspect lost control and crashed into a tree at Burnett and Fairhaven Drive, then fled on foot.

The suspect was later apprehended, and is expected face multiple charges.

No injuries were sustained during the incident.

© 2018 WLTX