Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A juvenile is in custody after fleeing from Richland County deputies — first in a car, then on foot.
Deputies say the suspect driving a car reported as stolen refused to stop for blue light a sirens on the 800 block of St. Andrews Road Tuesday. After a short time, the suspect lost control and crashed into a tree at Burnett and Fairhaven Drive, then fled on foot.
The suspect was later apprehended, and is expected face multiple charges.
No injuries were sustained during the incident.
