COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department currently has eight open juvenile runaway cases from May- to August 2019 that they'd like the public's help to solve.

In an effort to locate the children who have been reported as runaways, CPD highlighted the 2019 investigations.



According to CPD, these are the most recent details of the active investigations.These details include locations where the juveniles were last seen and their descriptions.



Keyonna Simone Sellers, August 1

According to CPD, 15-year-old Keyonna Simone Sellers left a home in the 3200 block of Lucious Road. She was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with gray pants. Sellers has brown eyes, black hair with bronze braids and is approximately 125 pounds and stands 5’9″. According to the report, she has a history of running away.

Keyonna Simone Sellers

McKayla Moseley, July 3

According to CPD, 15-year-old McKayla Moseley reportedly left 5507 Colonial Drive. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, with red and white pants and pink sandals. Moseley has black hair and brown eyes and weighs approximately 170 pounds and stands 5’3″.

Dale Hicks, July 10

According to CPD, Dale Hicks reportedly left 401 Lawand Drive when he was 17-years-old. He is now 18-years-old. He was seen wearing a peach-colored shirt, blue hat, blue jeans and brown Sperry shoes. Hicks has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs approximately 190 pounds and stands 5’11”. According to the report, he has a history of running away.

Maryaunai Edmond, June 24

According to CPD, 15-year-old Maryaunai Edmond reportedly left a home at the 1100 block of Dorrah Street. She was last seen wearing a green T-shirt with the letters ‘A&W,’ blue distressed jeans and white K Swiss shoes. She reportedly does not wear the glasses that are included in her photo. Edmond has black hair, brown eyes and weighs approximately 175 pounds and stands 5’05”.

Layla Jones, June 23

According to CPD, 14-year-old Layla Jones reportedly left 2900 Millwood Avenue. She was last seen wearing a black and gray sweatshirt with gray sweat pants. She usually wears glasses. Jones has black hair and brown eyes and weighs approximately 200 pounds and stands 5’06.”

Ky’asia Harley, June 6

According to CPD, 15-year-old Ky’asia Harley reportedly left 2900 Millwood Avenue. Unknown clothing description. Harley has black hair, brown eyes and weighs approximately 120 pounds and stands 5’3″.

Marquel Haltiwanger, June 5

According to CPD, Marquel Haltiwanger reportedly left 401 Lawand Drive when he was 15-years-old. He is now 16-years-old. Unknown clothing description. Haltiwanger has black hair, brown eyes and weighs approximately 220 pounds and stands 5’11”.

Alyssa Hearn, May 7

According to CPD, 16-year-old Alyssa Hearn reportedly left 5507 Colonial Drive. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a white T-shirt (unknown shoes). Hearn has blonde hair, green eyes and weighs approximately 140 pounds and stands 5’04”.

Citizens with information about the whereabouts of the runaways are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS. Call 888-CRIME-SC, or go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.