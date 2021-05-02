Deputies search for missing 12-year-old SC boy

Kaleb Skylar Harriott was reported missing Thursday.

BEAUFORT, S.C. — Deputies in South Carolina are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Officers are looking for 12-year-old Kaleb Skylar Harriott of Beaufort County He was reported as having run away from home near the Burton area around 10:30 Thursday night.

He was last seen in a wooded area near Joe Frazier Road/Burton Wells.

Harriott’s family and the Sheriff's Office say they're concerned for his well-being.

He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has blue eyes and blond hair and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black camo pants. He is possibly carrying a backpack and traveling on a Razor scooter.



Anyone who knows Kaleb’s whereabouts — or who comes into contact with him — is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.