Vice President Harris to visit Charlotte Thursday to promote Biden infrastructure law

During the visit, Harris will discuss who the new law will benefit North Carolina by repairing roads, water systems and expanding high-speed internet access.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit Charlotte Thursday to promote President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and how it will benefit the Carolinas.

Under the law, North Carolina will receive $7.2 billion to fix roads and highways statewide. Over 3,000 miles of highway, and 1,500 bridges, are considered to be in "poor" condition by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

During their visit, Harris and Buttigieg will visit Charlotte's transportation center in South End. The transportation center, known as the Charlotte Gateway Station. The center was approved to receive a $15 million grant a few weeks ago to create an underground bus concourse to connect various public transit services.

The White House confirmed that Congresswoman Alma Adams will join Harris and Buttigieg during their visit Thursday.

Harris is expected to give public comments around noon, promoting the infrastructure plan and what it means for the Carolinas. During those comments, Harris is expected to discuss how the law will create jobs in the Carolinas and Charlotte, as well as improvements to the water system and increased high-speed internet access in rural areas.

Traffic Impacts

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it is preparing for significant traffic impact due to the visit, and officials encourage everyone to use public transportation when possible. Drivers are encouraged to avoid South Boulevard between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., and some flights are expected to be delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport due to Harris' travel.

CMPD is urging people to take public transportation or avoid this area (in red) between 10AM-3PM. The Vice President is flying into CLT airport and the Vice Presidential motorcade will cause some shutdown traffic for areas around the airport to South End. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/RE0TLDw9MS — WCNC Traffic (@WCNCTraffic) December 2, 2021

