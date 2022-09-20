Vice-President Kamala Harris visiting Claflin, South Carolina State

The Vice-President will close her visit with remarks at SC State's convocation.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Vice-President Kamala Harris is visiting Orangeburg Tuesday where she'll attend events at the two colleges in the town.

Harris arrived at Columbia's Metropolitan Airport just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. She was then taken to Orangeburg, about a 45 minute drive away.

At noon she was set to speak at Claflin University's Ministers Hall for a roundtable with U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and student leaders. The meeting, which was not open to the broader public, was to discuss mental health, entrepreneurship, and access to capital.

At 1 p.m., Harris will address students and faculty at SC State University's Fall Convocation on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

This will be Harris' third trip to the Palmetto State since taking office in 2021. She visited the Greenville-Spartanburg area in June 2021 and was in Columbia for a fundraiser for the SC Democratic Party in June 2022.

On Tuesday, Harris will welcome the largest freshman class in 15 years to the campus of SC State in Orangeburg. The Fall Convocation will be held at Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center.

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and the Vice President is expected to deliver remarks on the importance of participating in the election process, and will later lead a conversation with students about mental health and other issues important to young Americans, according to a White House itinerary.

“South Carolina State University is honored to welcome Vice President Harris back to our campus,” SC State President Alexander Conyers said. “Her visit is a golden opportunity for our students to hear directly from the highest-ranking woman in this nation’s history. Her achievements are motivational for all of us at SC State, especially for our young minority women."

This is the second time the White House has made a trip to Orangeburg and SC State in the last nine months. Last December, President Joe Biden delivered the commencement speech the schools fall graduation ceremony.