Missing 13-year-old left SC home Tuesday morning

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who was reported missing by his family Tuesday morning.
Ka'rheem Green, 13, was last seen at his home in Lobeco Tuesday around 9 a.m.
According to BCSO, deputies have searched for the teen but he has not been located yet and has not returned home.
Green is '10", 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black shoes.
Anyone who has information on Ka'rheem Green's whereabouts is urged to contact Sheriff's Office Emergency Dispatch 9-1-1.
