Charleston, SC (WLTX)- South Carolina lawmaker and U.S. House candidate Katie Arrington continues to show motivation to recover, according to doctors.

Arrington is now off of a ventilator, doctors said Monday.

Arrington suffered a fracture in her back and several broken ribs. She also needs to have surgery to remove portions of her colon and small intestine.

The representative and her friend were driving Friday night on U.S. Highway when they were hit by a car going the wrong direction according to the Charleston County Sheriff's office.

Arrington's spokesman, Michael Mule, said Monday that Arrington already planned to take some time off around Independence Day since she defeated U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford in the U.S. House District 1 Republican primary on June 12th.

U.S. Senator Tim Scott says he spoke to Arrington this weekend, and she wrote notes in response. Scott says Arrington thinks her life was saved so she could give more to public service.

Scott also said he heard from several congressional leaders, checking on Arrington's recovery

