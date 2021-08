The baby was attacked around noon Saturday in Heiskell. The child was in stable condition during their last check according to KCSO.

HEISKELL, Tenn. — Knox County Sheriff's Office and Animal Control are investigating an animal attack after a dog attacked a 7-month-old baby.

KCSO officers responded to a report of a dog bite on Saturday just after noon in the 9500 block of Depot Road in Heiskell.

The child was taken to the hospital for treatment and was in stable condition during the baby's last check.