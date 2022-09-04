Keizer police said that the owner woke up to find someone inside their house in the early hours of Sunday morning.

KEIZER, Ore. — Police in Keizer, Ore. say that one person is dead after a homeowner shot a "home invader" early Sunday morning.

Keizer police officers responded shortly before 2:30 a.m. to a home in the 3000 block of Mayfield Place North, in a neighborhood on the south side of town near the Willamette River, for a report of a gunshot wound.

According to police, the home had been occupied by one person who woke up to find someone else inside the home. The owner fired a gun and hit the intruder. The latter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet identified either the alleged home invader or the homeowner, and did not provide further details about the circumstances of the break-in. An investigation into the case is still ongoing.

Keizer police were busy overnight — just a few hours earlier, around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a serious injury crash near the intersection of River Road North and Wheatland Road North.

According to the agency, a man on an electric scooter abruptly entered the roadway in front of a driver heading northbound, who struck the man on the scooter.

The scooter rider was taken to Salem Hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.