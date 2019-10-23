DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Dorchester County deputies are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Officers say Kelly Infinger left home on Saturday, October 19. Officers say she may be in the or Tall Pines area of Berkeley County.

Infinger has a birthmark on her outer right thigh, and she has dyed her hair red. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone who sees here should contact the Dorchester County Communications Center at 843-873-5111 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.