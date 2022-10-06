Person killed while walking across Kelly Mill Road in northeast Columbia

The collision took place at 6:18 a.m. at Kelly Mill Road near Stallion Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning in northeast Richland County.

The collision took place at 6:18 a.m. at Kelly Mill Road near Stallion Drive. That's near the Lake Carolina community and about three miles north of Pontiac.

Troopers say an SUV was driving north on Kelly Mill Road. At the same time, a person was attempting to walk across the road and was struck by the vehicle.

That person died at the scene. The coroner's office has not identified the person who was struck.