Kershaw boy makes a friend, changes his outlook on law enforcement

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — After her 8-year-old son told her he was afraid of getting pulled over because he might get shot, a Kershaw mom knew she had to do something.

Now, 8-year-old Gavin Williamson's outlook on law enforcement has changed thanks to a simple gesture of kindness.

A unique friendship began this week when 8-year-old Gavin and his mom, Ashton Williamson passed some cop cars while driving through town. After her son told her that he was afraid of getting stopped by law enforcement because he was scared he would get shot, she wanted to change his mind.

“So I said the next county car I see, I’m going to make it my duty to introduce him and let him know that all cops are not bad cops,” his mom, Ashton, said.

When asked how he felt, Gavin said, "I was kind of nervous and stuff.”

The pair walked up to a Kershaw County Deputy. That deputy happened to be Deputy Kerry Shelton.

“I saw her walk up to me, she said, ‘hey, I want my son to know that not all cops are bad cops. Would you mind taking a minute to talk with him?’," Shelton remembered.

Shelton said he would absolutely talk with Gavin, and they struck up a conversation about food since they were at San Jose, a Mexican restaurant in the area.

"I said ‘what’d you get to eat?’ and he said ‘I got rice,’ and I said, ‘was it good?’ and he said ‘yeah you can have mine if you want it.’ And I looked at her and said, ‘can I get out and hug him?’”

Because of that conversation, a friendship was born.

“I didn’t expect that kind of reaction," Ashton said tearing up, "The positivity is what we need to see in our county.”

Gavin not only found a friend, he was also given a special challenge coin by Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan. The coin is a symbol of bravery, and something Gavin will remember forever.

“I always have the mindset of when I come to work and I put the uniform on I want to make the community better," Deputy Shelton said, "but yeah I’ll take it with me. Gavin’s my buddy and I’ve gained me a friend now.”