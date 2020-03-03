KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw community is coming together after 49 horses and 47 dogs were taken away from one owner.

Danny Templar, the assistant administrator for Kershaw County, said they received a tip that animals were being neglected.

"We went out and made an assessment and determined the animals had to be taken. There were 49 horses and 47 dogs," said Templar.

The assistant administrator says they weren't being fed properly so they decided to step in.

Officials say it could be the owner just had more than they could handle. No charges have been made at this time.

"Right now, the main focus is the care and comfort for the animals," explained Templar. "We had a veterinarian go out and today they're being assessed as well."

Everything will be guided on what assessments veterinarians give. Templar says the animals were in various states of neglect.

Templar says it means everything that the community wants to help to take care of these animals in the meantime.

Andrea Walker, the director of Fostering Foster Animal Rescue, has been helping taking care of the dogs by feeding them and giving them walks.

The group takes animals that are in need or in danger. They say they are able to save around 600 dogs per year. They started in 2011 and became a charity in 2015.

The county says the horses are being taken care by other people. The county administrator says it helps Kershaw is a horse community and people were willing to step up to the plate.

Walkers says they've had volunteers coming to help.

"It has been so overwhelming what the community has done. We had 20 people show up to help us just yesterday morning," said Walker. "Then last night we had multiple people. We've had multiple people all weekend. We've had donations and supplies of food."

The animals are staying in several locations and are being fostered until the judicial system decides what is next.

The community has come together to help make sure these furry friends are taken care of. Some folks have been donating to the Fostering Foster Animal Rescue's Amazon Wishlist.

"I hope these dogs just find a safe, loving home where they're cherished pets and never have to worry about anything for the rest of their life," said Walker.

Walker says they're thankful for the community's help and it's amazing what everyone is doing.

Officials say there will be a court hearing in several days.

There's a chance the dogs and horses could return to the owner if the county can assure they'll be taken care of properly. The county would ask for access to make sure they can check up on the animals.

Templar says if you find yourself in a position where you need help, come to them.

"Ask us to step in. There are other options out there," said Templar. "There are rescues. There are other people who will take these on. We would much rather see the animal cared for and brought back to a level of health for its own good and for its own comfort."

