Kershaw County begins distributing free COVID tests to residents

Residents in the area can pick up kits from the Kershaw County Health Department

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Health Department (KCHD)  has started handing out free rapid COVID tests from DHEC

The county was given around two hundred and eighty tests for the time being and will be getting more in the coming weeks. 

Roland Wade, who lives in Kershaw County, went to pick up a free COVID test when getting his son vaccinated. They both picked up a kit for free and said it was a simple process, that took no time. 

Credit: WLTX
Ronald Wade picks up his free test from the Kershaw County Health department.

Wade said he was excited to have these tests and said it was fast, not even a line. 

The short wait times have resident Richard Fletcher worried about people not taking the virus seriously and its spread. "I'm very surprised there are not many people out here, I'm not sure if people do not know about it but please come out here and get your test," he said. 

Fletcher works near the KCHD and said everyone that was at his job got their free COVID testing kits. "All of my staff here that's working today we're able to get theirs,". 

  

