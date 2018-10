Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.

William "Bill" Black, 45, was last seen around August 15 in the East Camden area of Kershaw County, according to a report.

Deputies say Black has health issues that require medicine.

He is described as being a white male with blue eyes and brown hair weighing about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information should call 803-425-1512.

