Kershaw County deputy suspended after video surfaces, deputies say

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A Kershaw County deputy has been suspended after a video appeared to show the deputy hit a suspect with a closed fist during an arrest.
The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Monday afternoon while their drug unit was arresting a suspect wanted for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, failure to stop for blue lights, resisting arrest, driving without a license and child endangerment.
A video, which appears to show the deputy striking the suspect with a closed fist during the arrest was to the attention of Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan, according to the sheriff's department.
Boan suspended the investigator and has asked the S.C. Law Enforcement Division to investigate the incident.