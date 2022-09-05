Kershaw County deputy suspended after video surfaces, deputies say

Video appears to show a deputy hit a suspect with a closed fist during an arrest, according to the sheriff's department.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A Kershaw County deputy has been suspended after a video appeared to show the deputy hit a suspect with a closed fist during an arrest.

The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Monday afternoon while their drug unit was arresting a suspect wanted for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, failure to stop for blue lights, resisting arrest, driving without a license and child endangerment.

A video, which appears to show the deputy striking the suspect with a closed fist during the arrest was to the attention of Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan, according to the sheriff's department.