KERSHAW, S.C. — Kershaw County has announced tentative plans for graduation of its high school seniors.

In a letter, Kershaw County School District Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins writes that the district has been brainstorming and planning solutions for almost six weeks.

According to the letter, they have weighed all the our options in an effort to "provide seniors and their families with the most memorable and positive experience possible."

The district, along with the high school principals believe the best option would be to keep the original graduation dates and follow social distancing guidelines.

Below are the dates for graduations, barring a major uptick in the curve and spike in new cases.

North Central High School Friday, May 29, 2020 7:30 p.m. Football Stadium

Camden High School Saturday, May 30, 2020 8:30 a.m. Zemp Stadium

Lugoff-Elgin High School Saturday, May 30, 2020 9:45 a.m. Football Stadium

Important Information: