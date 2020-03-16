KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County leaders announced what they're doing to combat the coronavirus in the county, including how basic services will be handled and what the school system is doing.

Kershaw County is an area where state officials say there is "community spread" of coronavirus, meaning that people were getting it from contact with infected people, and where some of the first cases were reported.

Here's a look at some of the key topics discussed:

Kershaw County Government:

County Administrator Vic Carpenter said the county continues to stress social distancing (limiting encounters with people, maintaining a distance of several feet in face-to-face encounters) with people.

Officials say leaders will answer questions and brief the press and public on the current state of the COVID-19 situation in Camden and Kershaw County and give advice on what citizens should do to protect themselves and others in the local community.

State Senator Vincent Sheheen, State Representative Laurie Funderburk, Camden Mayor Alfred Mae Drakeford, County Council Chairman Julian Burns, County Administrator Vic Carpenter, Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins, School Board Chairman Dr. James Smith, EMS Director Gerald Blanchard, Camden City Administrator Mel Pearson, Sheriff Lee Boan, and other local officials will be in attendance.