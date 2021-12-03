Family, law enforcement still searching for missing Kershaw County man after two years

The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office said William "Bill" Black was last seen in August 2018 in the east Camden area. Recently, a new investigator was put on the case.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — In Kershaw County, a fresh set of eyes is now taking a look at a cold case.

A Kershaw County man was 45-year-old when he went missing in 2018. Now, his family still searches for answers more than two years later.

"I have to look, I'm not going to stop looking until the day I die," Alan Black said. I'm going to get answers."



The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office said William "Bill" Black was last seen in August 2018 in the East Camden area. Recently, a new investigator was put on the case.

Black's brother, Alan Black, is hopeful this could help solve the mystery.



"Every day, I wake up with it, fighting with it all day," Alan Black said.

The lead investigator, Sergeant Jarrett Greenway said any information, big or small, could be instrumental to finding Black.

"I hope there may be a piece of information that may be they don't think is important, that may be that one that helps us locate and identify what happened to Mr. Black," Greenway said.

Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said they need the community's help.



"We would love to hear something from somebody factual from first hand that can come to us and say, hey I know this because I saw it, that direct witness were looking for," Boan said. "Right now, we're still at square one."



From searching all over the county and continuing to follow leads, Black's brother said he will never give up.

"I know it's getting colder every day and hard to find tangible evidence. I just wish there was something more I could do," Alan Black said. "If it was your brother, your father, your uncle, friend, Bill was that to everyone, please do the right thing give the family some closure."

If you have any information on this case contact the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You can remain anonymous.