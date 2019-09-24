CAMDEN, S.C. — Kershaw deputies say they need your help to find a man who has been missing for more than a year.

In a post on Facebook, the department said, "we have not forgot about you."

Investigators say they have never closed the case, and are still actively working to find out what happened to Black.

In the post, deputies also say they need your help to bring the Black family closure.

Officials say Black was last seen around August 15, 2018 in the East Camden area of Kershaw County.

In a 2018 report, deputies told News19 that Black has health issues that require medicine.

Deputies described Black as having blue eyes, brown hair and weighing about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.