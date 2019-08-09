CAMDEN, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident that happened around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

A verbal altercation lead to multiple shots fired from one vehicle toward another on Skyview Drive, off Hwy 1, in Camden.

No injuries were reported and investigators are still working leads. The suspects in the shooting were driving a white, four-door Nissan sedan.

Kershaw County investigators ask if you have information about the incident, please contact the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office at (803) 425-1512 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.