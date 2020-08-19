Kershaw firefighter recognized for work when car went into pond

Thomas Ray helped on the scene of a car accident where a father and his son were in a vehicle submerged in an Elgin pond

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is recognizing a firefighter for his work at the scene of a car accident that involved a father and his son.

Thomas Ray is being recognized after he helped KCSO deputies at the scene of an accident where a father and son where submerged in an Elgin pond.

The father died at the scene. The exact condition of the baby is unknown, but law enforcement say he is fighting for his life.

Thomas Ray was one of the first responders on the scene. Sheriff Lee Boan personally presented Ray a Sheriff Challenge Coin Wednesday at the Doby’s Mill Fire Department. Thomas is the first firefighter ever to receive this coin.

“Heroes like Thomas are what makes Kershaw County such a great place to live. I am very proud to call Thomas a first responder brother of mine,” Sheriff Lee Boan said.