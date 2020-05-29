KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County School District is rescheduling in-person high school graduation ceremonies planned for May 29 and 30 due to the threat of inclement weather.

According to the district, the new dates will be Sunday, May 31 for North Central High School, Monday, June 1 for Lugoff-Elgin High School and Tuesday, June 2 for Camden High School. All ceremonies will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be available on the district's website and Facebook page.



All persons who attend the ceremonies must have a ticket and will have their temperatures checked and sanitize their hands upon entry. Social distancing will be observed with seating cluster groups six feet away from each other. Graduates are receiving commemorative face masks to wear, and guests will be given face masks to wear if they do not have one.



The district's clear bag policy will be in effect for all three graduation ceremonies.

