Missing 14-year-old was last seen on Saturday in Sumter

According to the report, Khanesia Commander, 14, was last seen at her residence on Athena Court on Saturday, February 27.
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 14-year-old who was last seen on Saturday. 

According to the report, Khanesia Commander, 14, was last seen at her residence on Athena Court on Saturday, February 27. She left the house that night, according to SCSO.

Please call Sumter County Sheriff's Office at (803) 436-2000 if you see her or know where she is.

Commander was also reported missing in a different incident in early February and was found safe. 

