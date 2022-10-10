Dirt bikes and ATVs stolen from Kickstart Ministries in Irmo

Since Friday evening, the bikes have been missing. Owners filed a police report with Richland County Sheriff's Department.

IRMO, S.C. — A local ministry is dealing with the aftermath of a burglary, as someone stole items vital to their operations.

Since Friday night, the owners of Kickstart Ministries in Irmo have been trying to figure out where their 10 ATVs and dirt bikes went.

The owner's broken door frame and bent door shows that someone was breaking and entering.

Richland County deputies came to the property to file a report, but the property is still missing.

"So, they had to have been taken between 12 Thursday night and 6 on Friday afternoon," Joseph Coogler, owner said.

Coogler, his brother, several volunteers, family members and friends run this ministry that feeds kids, teaches them about the Bible and how to safely ride a dirt bike.

Joseph tells News 19 it's something that he did growing up, and is near and dear to his heart.

"We felt like that's a good way to get these kids focused on the right thing and of course we feel like that if they end up growing and enjoying motorcycles, it's a way of keeping kids out of trouble," Coogler said.

‼️‼️STOLEN‼️‼️ $$10000$$ reward If everyone would keep an eye out for Joey Cooler's ATVS and dirt bikes. They are... Posted by KickStart Ministries on Friday, October 7, 2022

But with these bikes missing, he can't do much of that ministry anymore, and he's considering giving it up.

"It was real disheartening to think that we're trying to put on something free for the community and we end up losing even more," Coogler said.

It's a $50,000 loss they're trying to recover from.

Here is the Facebook post the group made about the stolen items: