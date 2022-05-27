Free breakfast and lunch for Richland Two kids this summer

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Summer Food Service program in Lexington Two announces hours and locations for the federally funded nutrition program.
The program provided free breakfast and lunches during the summer as schools are out
The program for Lexington Two students makes it so that every child 18 years of age or younger is eligible to receive one free breakfast and free lunch each day.
Below are a list of sites and times to pick up meals. Children must be present and the meals must be consumed on site.
Airport High School
Where: 1315 Boston Ave., West Columbia
When: Monday-Thursday, June 6-August 4 (closed July 4)
Meals: Breakfast, 8 a.m.-9 a.m.; lunch, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
Brookland-Cayce High School
Where: 1300 State St., Cayce
When: Monday-Thursday, June 1-August 4 (closed July 4-7)
Meals: Breakfast, 8 a.m.-9 a.m.; lunch, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
Cayce Elementary School
Where: 515 Bulldog Blvd., Cayce
When: Tuesday-Thursday, June 14-July 14 (closed July 4-7); Monday-Thursday, July 18-28
Meals: Breakfast, 8 a.m.-8:45 a.m.; lunch, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
Congaree Elementary School
Where: 1221 Ramblin Road, West Columbia
When: Monday-Thursday, June 6-August 4 (closed July 4)
Meals: Breakfast, 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Riverbank Elementary
Where: 160 Cougar Drive, West Columbia
When: Monday-Thursday, July 5-28
Meals: Breakfast, 7:30 a.m.-8 a.m.; lunch, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
Organized groups such as camps, churches, community centers and others that would like to be a site-sponsor should contact Pam Bienkoski at (803) 739-4010 or pbienkoski@lex2.org.