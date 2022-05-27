x
Free breakfast and lunch for Richland Two kids this summer

Summer program offering free breakfast and lunch kicks off June 1.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Summer Food Service program in Lexington Two announces hours and locations for the federally funded nutrition program. 

The program provided free breakfast and lunches during the summer as schools are out 

The program for Lexington Two students makes it so that every child 18 years of age or younger is eligible to receive one free breakfast and free lunch each day. 

Below are a list of sites and times to pick up meals.   Children must be present and the meals must be consumed on site. 

 

 Airport High School

Where: 1315 Boston Ave., West Columbia

When: Monday-Thursday, June 6-August 4 (closed July 4)

Meals: Breakfast, 8 a.m.-9 a.m.; lunch, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

 

Brookland-Cayce High School

Where: 1300 State St., Cayce

When: Monday-Thursday, June 1-August 4 (closed July 4-7)

Meals: Breakfast, 8 a.m.-9 a.m.; lunch, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

 

Cayce Elementary School

Where: 515 Bulldog Blvd., Cayce

When: Tuesday-Thursday, June 14-July 14 (closed July 4-7); Monday-Thursday, July 18-28

Meals: Breakfast, 8 a.m.-8:45 a.m.; lunch, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

 

Congaree Elementary School

Where: 1221 Ramblin Road, West Columbia

When: Monday-Thursday, June 6-August 4 (closed July 4)

Meals: Breakfast, 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

 

Riverbank Elementary

Where: 160 Cougar Drive, West Columbia

When: Monday-Thursday, July 5-28

Meals: Breakfast, 7:30 a.m.-8 a.m.; lunch, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

 

Organized groups such as camps, churches, community centers and others that would like to be a site-sponsor should contact Pam Bienkoski at (803) 739-4010 or pbienkoski@lex2.org.