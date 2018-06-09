Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington police say a natural gas leak has been mitigated after it caused several delays Thursday evening.

The leak occurred on the 100 block of Highway 378, causing evacuations of local businesses and the closure of lanes in both directions. Inbound and outbound lanes have since been reopened.

The Academy of Lexington Youth Ballet and Genova Family Karate of Lexington were also issued a "shelter in place" while crews secured the scene. Those kids have been reunited parents and guardians at the Clayton Homes parking lot at 93 US-378 near Burton Smith Road.

Regina Willoughby, Artistic Director of The Academy of Lexington Youth Ballet, says officials called the front desk telling them to stay inside until further notice.

"Cars couldn't get in or out of our parking lot," said Willoughby. "We had probably, maybe 100 children in there that we were teaching. So we just tried to keep them calm and keep the parents aware of what was going on."

Neighboring business Genova Family Karate of Lexington also had to stay inside until Hazmat crews could secure the leak.

Officials said there was no danger to kids in the area.

A contractor working in the area is the suspected cause of the leak, according to a tweet by the County of Lexington.

100 block Highway 378 shutdown due to natural gas leak. Local area businesses have been evacuated. Leak suspected to have been caused by contractor working in area. LCFS HAZMAT crews currently working to secure the leak. No reported injuries. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/UiFwNCVo1S — @CountyofLexington (@CountyLex) September 6, 2018

In this instance it was a professional contractor who is suspected to have caused the leak, but this can happen to anyone.

Officials say these types of accidents are preventable if you plan ahead.

To know what's underground before you dig, South Carolina 811 can tell you free of charge.

By dialing 8-1-1, a representative can come out to survey your digging site and help you locate utility lines. Their help can prevent any damages that could result in fines, utility service interruption, and any injuries.

