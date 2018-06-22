Columbia, SC (WLTX/CBS) - A few of the children separated from the parents at the U.S.-Mexico border have been brought to South Carolina.

For over a week now the news has been dominated by the political debate after border patrol agents began separating some children from their parents who had crossed into the U.S. illegally. President Trump signed an executive order Wednesday halting that program.

Approximately 2,300 children were separated from their family, and were sent to foster care programs.

A foster care program in South Carolina operated by Lutheran Services Carolinas confirmed Friday they had received five children. We're told the children have come from Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and El Salvador.

Officials say they expect the children who are between the ages of 7 and 11 to be in foster care for at least five weeks.

Lutheran Service Carolina is only able to serve eight children at present and is looking for additional foster parents in the Columbia area so more children can receive care.

Parents are not required to speak spanish.

It's not known if other agencies in the state may be assisting in housing children.

