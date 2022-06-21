Families waiting for kids under 5 to receive COVID vaccine

The FDA approved Moderna's and Pfizer's vaccine for children as young as 6-months-old. However, some families in the Midlands have found little success getting shots

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Friday, the FDA voted to authorize Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months old and older, a group that hadn't had access to shots before.

Dr. Jonathan Knoche, a pediatrician and medical advisor for South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says this is good news for Americans.

"Its good not only for the young children because they’re protected, but it also good because it’s protecting the people around them. Whether its younger siblings who may live in the home or older grandparents that may have immune-compromised conditions."

He adds that the vaccines are not only safe, but have been proven effective. He says that this is a step in the right direction when it comes to overcoming the pandemic.

"I think any time there's an opportunity for a severe disease to be prevent, that’s a win."

This level of safety is what lead one mother in Lexington to seek out the shot. She asked to be anonymous but told News19 that it has been a struggle trying to find a provider in the Midlands.

"You want to protect your children and do everything you can you keep them safe and its frustrating knowing that there’s something available that’s safe for them and effective and you can’t get it for them."

She says that she called a number of locations in the Columbia area but the closest location that offered her a dose was in Charleston.

"We have high risk family members so we want to make sure they’re protected as well and keep them from catching it from my daughter."

Dr. Knocke asks that families be patient during this time because doses are on the way. He adds that manufacturers are just starting to send batches to distributers here in the midlands. He says families could see vaccines as soon as Wednesday.