The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who doesn't have her medication.

Kieara Outing was last seen on Oct. 1, when she was dropped off at work at the McDonalds at 7501 Garners Ferry Road. Deputies say she suffers from a medical condition but doesn't have her medication.

She was last seen leaving work at 9 p.m. wearing her McDonald’s work uniform which is grey in color with black pants and black shoes. She is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weights 180 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call 803-576-3000 or 911.