FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Fairfield County deputies are searching for a man who hasn't been seen in several days.

Kirk Anthony Hall, 41, was last seen walking away from his home on Pedal Drive toward Peay Ridge Road at approximately 2:00 PM last Wednesday, September 11.

Hall is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds.

If you have seen himor have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office (803-635-4141).