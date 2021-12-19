Kitchen fire dangers tend to increase during holidays. Irmo Fire has some tips to avoid them

The biggest tip for this time of year is not to throw water on a grease fire.

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Fire officials have some important warnings for anyone planning to cook up a holiday feast in the days to come - and it's information that could save countless families headaches and heartbreak through the new year.

"We run so many fires during the holidays because the holidays is when you cook, and you’re cooking for family, you’re cooking a lot of food," Brian Haley, Irmo fire marshal said.

Irmo fire said the risk of fire certainly goes up from about two fires a month to sometimes four a week during these winter months. But, as Haley explained, it doesn't have to be that way. People just need to follow a few common-sense rules to tame the flame.

For one, don't walk away and forget that food's baking or frying in the kitchen. Irmo Fire suggests people take a spoon or spatula with them as a reminder - if it’s absolutely necessary to leave.

Next, Haley suggested that people resist the urge to open an oven that's on fire.

"If your oven catches on fire, don’t open the oven. Leave the oven door shut. It starves the fire for oxygen. Cut the oven off, once again, call 911," Haley said.

One of the most important tips this time of year - or any time - is not to throw water on a grease fire.

"That will make the fire four times as big. It’s going to happen instantly. You’re going to have a flash fire. Anything flammable in that area, including your clothes are going to catch on fire," Haley said. "The most dangerous thing you can do if you have a flaming pan on top of your stove is take it and try to run outside with it. You’re going to spill flaming grease all over the place, you might slip in it and fall."

Instead, have a lid or a sheet pan nearby to cover it and suffocate the fire. You can also use baking powder or salt. And have a fire extinguisher within a reachable distance.