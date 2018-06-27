Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Three people in Kershaw County came in contact with a rabid kitten, and may have been exposed.

The kitten underwent testing on June 22, and tested positive for rabies on June 25, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environment Control.

Officials say the kitten was being handled at the time of possible exposure.

"Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal. However, saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies," said David Vaughan, director, DHEC Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division.

Experts says to avoid the risk, not to touch wild and stray animals. Instead, contact a local animal control officer. DHEC also advises owners to keep rabies vaccination up to date for their pets.

With 40 confirmed cases of animal rabies in South Carolina in 2018, this kitten is the second animal in Kershaw County to test positive for the disease.

For more information on rabies, visit scdhec.gov/rabies.

