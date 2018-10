Cayce, SC (WLTX) — Knox Abbott Drive has reopened after a gas line break closed all lanes for close to two hours during morning commute traffic Monday morning.

Around 7:10 a.m., the Cayce Department of Public Safety (DPS) said all lanes of Knox Abbott Drive, from 9th Street to 7th Street, were closed due to a gas line break.

Cayce DPS announced the road had been reopened around 8:50 a.m.

© 2018 WLTX