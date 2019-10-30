ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Koyo Bearings manufacturing facility in Orangeburg will end manufacturing operations by March of 2021. The company's parent corporation, JTEKT North America (JNA), made the announcement Wednesday.

"After careful consideration, our Koyo Bearings facility in Orangeburg, SC will cease manufacturing operations by March 2021. The facility’s current distribution center operations will continue," JTEKT officials said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon. "Production will ramp down based on customer demands, and we are committed to open and advanced communication to our 362 team members at the Orangeburg facility."

The company says it will offer support to their team members throughout the transition, including employment opportunities at other JTEKT facilities, outplacement services and severance packages that include health benefits continuation.

"Any decision that affects our associates is difficult, but this action is required to strengthen our competitiveness and improve our overall business performance," officials say.

JTEKT North America Corporation was founded in 2006 through the merger of Koyo Seiko, Co., LTD and Toyoda Machine Works, LTD, forming a new global company.

With more than 6000 associates and 24 facilities, including 15 manufacturing sites, 2 Technical Centers and 5 Distribution Centers, JTEKT North America manufactures a broad range of products under three solid brands: JTEKT Automotive Systems, Koyo Bearings and Toyoda Machine Tools.