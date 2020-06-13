COLUMBIA, S.C. — An employee at a Columbia grocery store has been let go after there was a claim that the person used a racial slur in a text message.

The person worked at the Kroger on Roberts Branch Parkway, which is just off Killian Road. The text was apparently sent to another employee at the store.

Friday night, there was a protest outside the store over what happened, with the people who attended calling for action to be taken.

“This language is in direct conflict with our company’s values and the stand we have taken against racism and other such forms of discrimination," said Felix Turner, a spokesperson for Kroger, in the statement. "The company does not and will not tolerate such behavior. This individual is no longer employed by our family of companies.”

