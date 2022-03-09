Have you seen her? Family of missing Columbia mother pleading for answers

Krystal Anderson disappeared on Aug. 20, leading to an emotional rollercoaster for family as the search stretches past week two.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The family of a Midlands woman is pleading for answers after she went missing from her Aiken County home weeks ago. Krystal Anderson, a Columbia native, disappeared on August. 20.

The search has been an emotional one, her sister Shadira Smothers said, as the investigation stretches beyond its second week.

"We are going to bring Krystal home and her story is going to be a testimony to help other women," Smothers said.

She gathered alongside dozens of other family, friends and supporters for a candlelight vigil at Drew Park Saturday evening, praying for Anderson, a mother of four and C.A. Johnson High School graduate, to come home.

"She was very responsible," Smothers said. "She was a good mother, a good friend to those who know her."

They say Anderson had only recently moved to Aiken County when she disappeared from her home in the Town of Wagener.

"We want everyone to know from Columbia to Wagener, and we've gotten some very good leads, to keep those leads coming," Chandra Cleveland, a private investigator for the family, said.

News19 reached out to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, which is leading the investigation, for more details. A spokesman for the office said in a statement, "I cannot confirm anything at this time. We are actively working this case and all leads. When additional information becomes available it will be released."

"This is why, it's so important that if anyone knows anything, to say something," Cleveland said. "No matter how small it is."