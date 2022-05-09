Labor Day in Columbia: How families spent the last day of summer

Labor Day is referred to as the last day of summer. On Monday, Midlands families spent the day at the lake and pools.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As quickly as it came, summer 2022 is ending before our eyes.

Steven Crapps owns land on the bank of Lake Murray in Lexington County. He has been going to the lake since he was a boy and says Labor Day always brings around the end of boating season.

"When they draw the lake down, start drawing it down, people put their boats up, get the boats winterized and everything, I guess that is the last big holiday. You won't see them here until next spring."

The end of summer doesn't just stop with the adults. Aiden Jackson spent the day with his family at Lake Murray, spending time on the shore and diving on the dock.

"We went knee boarding and tubing, it was pretty fun."

He says it's sad heading back to school but is ready to be back in the classroom.

"Kinda sad, but always gotta get your knowledge in."

The lake wasn't the only place seeing the end of summer closures.

Greenview Pool and Maxcy Gregg Pool both closed Monday at 6 p.m. for the season.

Nathaniel Stevenson, aquatics director for the City of Columbia, says it was a great summer. He adds now that patrons won't be visiting, his focus is shifting to next year.