Labor Day means increased boat traffic in South Carolina

SCDNR said this weekend is for focusing on prevention and safety.

WATEREE, S.C. — Labor Day Weekend is the last holiday of summer. While many are using this time to relax, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is using this time for courtesy boat inspections around the state.

Angie Harrelson and her family said this weekend was all about relaxation, and rejuvenation.

"Well, it's our first time taking the boat out with the family this weekend for Labor Day weekend," she said. "So, we're trying to get some R and R and relax."

For others, like Steve Hovis, this three-day weekend is about enjoying retirement with family.

"All this was really for the grandchildren," he said.

One spokesperson for SCDNR said many have the same ideas as Angie and Steve - heading to the lake for a long relaxing weekend.

"Much like the interstate, when you have increased traffic over a holiday weekend, you have a lot of increased traffic on the water," Staff Sergeant Scott Stephens said.

SCDNR is using this weekend to focus on prevention and safety by providing courtesy boat inspections. Part of the inspection is a checklist.

Part of that list is why the Harrelsons haven't used their boat all season.

"We had to make sure we had the right numbers on our boat and registration," Angie said.

Also on the list are life jackets in sizes fit for every passenger on the boat, a sound device like a whistle - in case of an emergency, and a fire extinguisher.

The SCDNR officers will be out near the water again on Monday from 10 a.m. until noon for inspections at the following locations:

Charleston County

Leeds Avenue

10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Darlington County

Easterling Landing, Lake Robinson

10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Laurens County

River Fork Boat Landing

10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Lexington County

Lake Murray Dam

10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Oconee County

South Cove Park, Lake Keowee

10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

York County