COLUMBIA, S.C. — A local artist has just finished a new mural right in the heart of the Vista, Columbia's hub for entertainment.

For the past two decades, Caitlyn Maloney has dedicated her life to telling stories through her paintings.

Her latest creation, "Lady Vista," can be found outside of Motor Supply Company in Columbia's Vista.

"She’s a mural I did for The Congaree Vista Guild," Maloney says. "The concept behind her is taking everything that I know about The Vista and combining that with some historic elements."

Maloney says the mural took several weeks to finish and was her toughest challenge as an artist.

“It was about three weeks from priming the wall to basically what you see," Maloney says."This was my first mural. I’ve never done one before. I was pretty nervous, but I think it worked out."

With the number of murals in the city on the rise, Maloney says she is happy to be a part of Columbia's art and mural community.

“I’m just happy to be a part of the mural community. I think that is a really great crowd to be a part of," Maloney said. "There's a lot of great murals in town, and I am just happy to be a part of it.”