LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet, who was captured on video using a racial slur while at her home, has reportedly resigned from her seat on the court.

Odinet’s lawyer Dane Ciolino confirmed her resignation Friday morning.

“I take full responsibility for the hurtful words I used to describe the individual who burglarized the vehicles at my home,” Odinet wrote in a resignation letter to the Louisiana Supreme Court. “I am sorry for the pain that I have caused my community and ask for your forgiveness, as my words did not foster the public’s confidence and integrity for the judiciary.”

A video showed a television set displaying security footage of what appears to be a foiled burglary at the judge’s home. Laughter and racial slurs are heard from the viewers - who aren’t visible on camera - as they watch two people capture the suspect.

Odinet confirmed that the recording was made at her home, and her attorney later confirmed that one of the voices that spoke a racial slur was Odinet.

Odinet took a leave an absence after the video became public and she was suspended from performing judicial functions by the Louisiana Supreme Court.

"Ms. Odinet understands that this is the end of her public service, but only the beginning of what she must to do to earn the forgiveness of the community," Ciolino said.