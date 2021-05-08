A much beloved barbecue joint reopens after 8 years

The owner's of Laird's reopened Thursday morning, after buying back the business they sold in 2013

NORTH, S.C. — It's been eight years since customers like Tammy Crider could enjoy the pork chops and butter beans from Laird's Bar-B-Q in North.

"The pork chops and the butter beans are really good," said Tammy Crider of Cope.

"I've always loved Laird's," Rhonda Bryant a Gaston resident chimed in. They've always been a hometown favorite. When they closed down, we were all sad."

A line of people anxiously waited Thursday morning for the restaurant to reopen its doors.

People in North say Laird's had been a town staple for about 50 years.

"Back then, they had all kinds of food: chicken, bar-b-que, or whatever you wanted," said Jimmy Hoddac a Cameron resident. "The food was really good; I hope it will be just as good now."

Now, the restaurant is welcoming back its guests after closing and selling the business in 2013.

"We decided to sell because Robert and I were getting too old to handle it, and we have a lot of other things going on as well," explained Peggy & Robert, co-owners of Laird's Bar-B-Q.

The Lairds say they decided to reopen after their daughter robin expressed interest in running it.

Robin has her own business in North called Robin's Cafe.

"We're so happy that they are back now because they are so good," said Bryant.

"It makes us very proud," she continued, "we never bragged about it, but people learned to love the hash!"

The family-owned restaurant is now run by daughter Robin. Customers say Laird's return is like having part of the family back in North.