Lake Murray beachfront crowded for Labor Day Weekend before seasonal closure

The Lake Murray public park employees tell News19 that this access point will close Monday at 8 p.m.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — People in Lexington County and beyond headed out to the shores of Lake Murray for one last Labor Day Weekend hurrah before beach access closes down until next spring.

"Very family oriented, everybody is grilling, everybody is having a great time, music is going, the kids are playing in the water," beachgoer Jasimine Corley said.

Corley and Cheyenne Gallman celebrated their goddaughter and niece's third birthday by the water with family and friends.

Corley said some of their group came early Saturday morning to pin down a shelter to sit under.

"She loves water and her mama wanted her to be near water today," Corley said.

As for 5-year-old Kristen Batarseh, "I'm just swimming in the water," she said.

She and dozens of others inundated the packed Lake Murray beachfront.

"We're trying to get in a little bit of sunshine, a little bit of play on the water while we can," beachgoer Adrian Carter said.

The Carter family said they're familiar with the spot since they only live 10 minutes down the road.

"It's great to have access to something like this. It's a place to go because, right now, unless - Lexington doesn't really have much else - another place to really swim at the moment. I think there was a YMCA here, but that's not here anymore," Carter said.

Carter said they plan to come back Sunday, too.