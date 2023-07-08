Lake Murray Boulevard and St. Andrews intersection closed this week

Columbia Water says the road work should be finished this Friday, before Lexington-Richland Five goes back to school.

Example video title will go here for this video

IRMO, S.C. — Columbia Water is working on road repairs this week at the intersection of Lake Murray Boulevard and St. Andrews Road. The closure began Monday morning at 9 a.m.

It's one of the busiest intersections in Irmo closed down for the week.

Columbia Water explains crews are working on roughing up the surface of the road to make the adhesion as tight as possible with the asphalt to road surface.

Homeowners in the area of the detour tell News 19 that this will make it more difficult to get out of their driveways, that part of the detour area isn't well lit and trucks could tip over into the nearby ditch if an accident were to happen.

"We went with the option to close the intersection just in the interest of making the work most efficient. If we had done this as piecemeal, we'd be moving traffic control devices, etc., so we went with the option that provided the least disruption," Benjamin Wildt, Columbia Water communications manager said.

Wildt also adds that this timing was planned to be as quick a fix as possible, while also wrapping up hopefully before school starts in Irmo.

Sam Mathias is the owner of a popular lunch spot in the area, Mathias Sandwich Shop.

"It's a real busy intersection all day, every day and so closing it's really going to make it tough, particularly for people who've come this way back and forth to work. Becuase I think everybody that works in Columbia, lives in Irmo and Chapin, and they've got to come through here," Mathias said.

However, Mathias explains he knows the work has to happen and so far, it hasn't affected his restaurant's lunch rush.