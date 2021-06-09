Folks enjoy Labor Day weekend at Lake Murray

People at the Lake Murray Dam tell News 19 they're closing out summer with family at the lake.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — People across the Midlands enjoyed Labor Day and the last long weekend of the summer at Lake Murray on Monday.

Labor Day is usually known as the end of the summer season. People at the Lake Murray Dam tell News 19 they're closing out summer with family by the water.

"We just woke up this morning, and we wanted to get out of the house," said Irmo resident Wanda Singletary. "So, I said, 'let's go to Lake Murray Dam!'"

"Today is the last day of the park being opened," said Columbia resident Germar Hill. "My family loves the water. We're going to enjoy the day and eat some good food."

"Usually, we're kind of at home due to the pandemic," Columbia resident Japerice Burch said. "My kids are enjoying coming out here today."

People say their favorite part of Labor Day is spending it with family.

"Usually, kids my age are in the house and attached to the screens," said Irmo resident Jacoby Singletary-Brown. "I like to see the families out here spending quality time together."