Lake Murray Dam walkway closed to make repairs

The problems don't present an immediate safety concern.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A small portion of the Lake Murray Dam is undergoing repairs after inspections revealed structural issues. However, a federal monitoring agency says the problems don’t present an immediate safety concern.

On June 23, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, sent a letter to Dominion Energy, which owns the dam. It noted a rotation of the sheet pile wall towards the lake and damage to a concrete gutter and the pedestrian walkway.

The repairs are putting a pause on serene strolls for many of its visitors like Erin Padget. “I’m absolutely ready for it to be wide open again so we can run end to end,” said Padget.

Padget runs along the dam every day and says the construction is causing safety concerns.

“People that run on the road, not on the sidewalks now which makes it difficult and traffic in the evenings is extra heavy around five or six,” said Padget.

According to a statement from Dominion Energy, heavy rainfall on June 21 and 22 caused the damage. Following the completion of an initial assessment, Dominion Energy and an independent consultant identified no issues affecting the dam’s integrity.

Dominion submitted a dam safety incident report addressing the cause, impact, and plans to enhance the monitoring of the wall and embankment.

Visitors can still access the walkway from the Lexington side, but they won’t be able to travel the entire length of the dam while repairs are being made.

“I was surprised. I didn't notice the walkway was closed until we got out of the car and started to walk,” said Columbia Resident Chasidy Stephens.

Residents like Padget and Stephens are glad it’s still safe

“Timing could be a little bit better, but hey you can’t control mother nature,” said Padget.

“Oh yeah, whatever they got to do. let them handle their business,” said Stephens.