Lake Murray 'diver dude' helps locals retrieve their treasures

LAKE MURRAY SHORES, S.C. — If anyone knows how lost treasures can be found, it's scuba diver Bob Merrick, also known as "diver dude."

He is helping locals on Lake Murray left and right. For the past three years, he's dug up over 50 treasures on the bottom of Lake Murray with his scuba gear.

"I was curious and lived in the country, so I would go out and search the woods for anything that looked old, things like that, so I was always a treasure hunter, so to speak, in my mind. And when I got into diving a few years ago, that was the first thing I thought of because I saw other people helping people," Merrick said.

He figured, why not do the same.

If people don't specifically seek out the diver dude's help through the Lake Murray life Facebook page, Bob will post to it.

"Sometimes I find things and I post them and people recognize and they're able to give me information that will show ownership, so I can get it back to them," Merrick said.

He tells News 19 the feeling he gets giving back lost lockets, sunglasses, cups and phones is what motivates his dives.

"That's the best feeling, finding something for someone and seeing that look on their face," Merrick said.

Kayla Beaver lost a YETI cup months ago and was overjoyed to get it back.

She tells News 19, "This is a great example of kindness, dedication and hard work."

"When they lose something, they just automatically write it off and many people that I've talked to, they didn't know that anybody could recover things for them," Merrick said.

Diving deep for his neighbors, Bob will continue to scuba on.